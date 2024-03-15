Chichester's New Park Cinema offers the best of world cinema
Anyone But You is a loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, set in beautiful Sydney and its surrounds.
We cross to Europe for Abel Ferrara’s Padre Pio starring Shia LaBoeuf. Soldiers returning from WWI find their village ruled by wealthy landowners. As the first free election in Italy threatens to tear the village apart, Padre Pio struggles with his own personal demons, ultimately emerging from his spiritual anguish to become one of Catholicism's most venerated figures.
Set in 1901, The Settlers sees three horsemen tasked with securing a wealthy landowner's vast property but then coming to realise their true mission is to violently "remove" the indigenous population. This stylish Western was Chile’s entry into the 96th Academy Awards.
We move to 1930s Tel Aviv for Michael Winterbottom’s (Welcome to Sarajevo) latest thriller Shoshana. Through the relationship between a worker in the anti-terrorist squad of the British Palestine Police force (Douglas Booth) and the daughter of the Zionist Labour co-founder (Irina Starshenbaum) the film explores the way extremism and violence drives a wedge between people, forcing them to choose sides.
Anne-Marie Flynn