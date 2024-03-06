Chichester’s Tom Odell confirmed among "the UK’s hardest-working male musicians of 2023"

Tom Odell (contributed pic)

A spokesman said: “The team at Spin Genie UK have analysed the work ethic of the UK’s top male musicians, delving into tour schedules, song streams and estimated earnings to reveal the UK’s hardest-working male music stars.

“At the top of the list for the male stars putting in the most work is one of the nation’s favourite singer-songwriters, Ed Sheeran. Earning an overall score of 9.67/10, Sheeran first appeared on the music scene in 2011, achieving seven UK number-one albums and 14 UK no.1 singles. Ed has received over 15 awards for his music, including 4 Grammy Awards and 5 Brit Awards! Ed has performed almost 1,200 shows in over 50 countries throughout his career and amassed over 73.6 billion streams across all audio platforms.

“Coming in second is the music legend Elton John, receiving an overall score of 9.55/10. Beginning his career in the late '60s, Elton has released an incredible 31 albums, achieved 162 weeks in the top 10 in the UK singles chart and even had a biopic made about his life and career. He has received a whole host of honours & accolades too, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a knighthood for his services to music and charity, and 5 Brit Awards. Elton has performed over 600 shows in the UK and over 3,500 international shows. These figures mean that Elton is the UK male artist with the most shows performed by far.

“In third place is Tom Odell, earning an overall score of 8.65/10. His career began in 2012, and Tom has since released 5 studio albums, winning multiple awards, including the Critic’s Choice Award at the Brits for his EP Songs From Another Love in 2013 and Songwriter of the Year at the Ivor Novello Awards in 2014. Throughout his career, Tom has performed almost 630 shows in 55 countries and generated over 6.2 billion streams across all audio platforms.”

You can view the research here: https://www.spingenie.com/blog/spin-pr/hardest-working-musicians-uk/

“Ellie Goulding takes the top spot for the UK’s hardest-working female musician, earning an overall score of 9.47/10. Her music career began nearly 15 years ago, and since then she has released 5 studio albums (four of which have reached number one in the UK) and achieved 281 weeks in the UK Top 40 singles chart.

