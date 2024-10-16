Children in Need special fundraising evening to take place in Eastbourne
The event is being organised by Eastbourne community fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee and will offer live performances on the night from Eastbourne College Jazz Band, Motcombe School Choir, Ratton School Irish Dancers, impressionist Drew Cameron, Bourne Chorus, tap dancer Ella Andrews, local singer Hollie Poole, Ratton school choir, Inspire, and some scenes from the Becky Robinson Academy doing The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.
The BBC have confirmed that Pudsey Bear will be there for the whole evening and there will be a raffle with many local businesses providing prizes.
The raffle will be drawn on the night by Eastbourne Mayor Candy Vaughn and MP Josh Babarinde.
The night gets underway at 6.45pm. Anyone wishing to go along or buy raffle tickets should email Abby at [email protected] or contact Don on 07752198519
Entry for the event is £5 with children’s tickets being free.
