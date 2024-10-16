Children in Need special fundraising evening to take place in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 11:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Children in Need special fundraising evening will take place at Eastbourne town hall on Friday, November 15.

The event is being organised by Eastbourne community fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee and will offer live performances on the night from Eastbourne College Jazz Band, Motcombe School Choir, Ratton School Irish Dancers, impressionist Drew Cameron, Bourne Chorus, tap dancer Ella Andrews, local singer Hollie Poole, Ratton school choir, Inspire, and some scenes from the Becky Robinson Academy doing The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

The BBC have confirmed that Pudsey Bear will be there for the whole evening and there will be a raffle with many local businesses providing prizes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The raffle will be drawn on the night by Eastbourne Mayor Candy Vaughn and MP Josh Babarinde.

A Children in Need special fundraising evening will take place at Eastbourne town hall on Friday, November 15. Picture: Jon RigbyA Children in Need special fundraising evening will take place at Eastbourne town hall on Friday, November 15. Picture: Jon Rigby
A Children in Need special fundraising evening will take place at Eastbourne town hall on Friday, November 15. Picture: Jon Rigby

The night gets underway at 6.45pm. Anyone wishing to go along or buy raffle tickets should email Abby at [email protected] or contact Don on 07752198519

Entry for the event is £5 with children’s tickets being free.

Related topics:Children in NeedJosh Babarinde

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice