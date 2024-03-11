Children’s TV favourites Bing and Flop are coming to WWT Arundel this Easter
Running from Saturday 23 March until Sunday 2 June, Bing’s Nature Explorers will encourage little and big explorers alike to discover and learn about wetland nature and wildlife through a programme of family-friendly activities.
The programme will include an activity trail featuring Bing and his friends, which will encourage little legs to discover the signs of spring and learn more about the range of plants, birds and animals that call the wetlands home.
What’s more, WWT Arundel Wetland Centre will be hosting meet and greets with Bing and Flop from April 10-14 plus, Bing storytelling sessions, featuring the books from HarperCollins, on weekends and holidays from March 23-June 2.
There will be Bing merchandise available at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre’s shop whilst the programme is running. Every child who completes the trail will also receive a souvenir Bing sticker, and those who take part in the storytelling or Meet & Greets can expect to receive paper Bing ears to wear and take home with them.
Other activities happening at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre during the Bing programme will include:
- Diving duck fish feed, daily at noon
- Pelican Keeper Talk, daily at 2 pm
- Pond dipping, weekends and holidays, various times
- Wetland Discovery Boat Safaris, daily, various times
Elizabeth Pearce, Learning Manager at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre said: “Bing is one of TV’s best loved characters, and a brilliant advocate for getting outdoors and learning through play and discovery - which is exactly what we at WWT Arundel are all about!
“We’re super excited to be teaming up with Bing and his friends to encourage younger generations to become nature explorers and learn about what makes UK wetland wildlife so special, and to inspire them to help protect the future of wetlands in the UK.”
Kirsty Southgate, Director of Experiential and Promotions at Acamar Films, added: “Bing and his friends love finding opportunities to play outside, and learn more about the plants and animals around them. We hope that visitors to WWT Arundel also find the same joy in exploring and learning more about UK wetland wildlife.”
Bing’s Nature Explorers will run from Saturday 23 March until Sunday 2 June. All activities will be included in the admission price or free for WWT members. For more information, visit wwt.org.uk/arundel