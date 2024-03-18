Chris McCausland plays Horsham

Chris McCausland (contributed pic)

He’s been called an “overnight success”, even though he’s been doing this for yonks, he explains. Dates include March 21 and March 22 at Horsham’s Capitol.

Chris has been performing stand-up now for two decades and is a regular face on British television. He is an established favourite on such flagship comedy shows as Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The Last Leg, and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, taking on the hosting duties in 2021, a year that also saw him make his highly acclaimed debut appearance on The Royal Variety Performance at The Royal Albert hall.

Most Popular

Chris has also appeared on entertainment favourites such as Blankety Blank and The Jonathan Ross Show, along with celebrity editions of The Chase, Pointless and Mastermind – where he won with his chosen specialist subject of Pearl jam.

In 2023 Chris had his own travel series on Channel 4, Wonders of the World I Can’t See, and was also part of Channel 4’s hit new entertainment series, Scared of the Dark. His last tour was a mammoth 140+ date sell-out, with his final show at the legendary Shepherd’s Bush Empire also being filmed for broadcast on Channel 4.

Chris offers the following facts about himself. He loves technology and music and football and comedy and a very specific type of sci-fi, although he struggles to explain exactly what this is. He absolutely can’t stand mayonnaise and Facebook and any song that uses autotune as a way of masking a lack of any actual vocal talent. He loves pizza, but never actually tried one until he was twenty years old. He got an F in GCSE French and only managed a C in English Literature despite cheating in his exam. He obtained a bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award and cheated to obtain this as well, but thankfully the Duke never found out about this. He is a fan of both Apple and apples and often enjoys typing on one whilst eating the other.