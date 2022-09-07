What is Christmas at Cowdray?

It is an enchanting, outdoor, festive light trail that begins in the Cowdray woods and ends by Cowdray Ruins this Christmas.

What’s new this year?

Children will also get to meet Father Christmas at Santa’s Grotto at The Walled Garden on selected dates. Please note that tickets for Santa’s Grotto are sold separately.

When is it on?

December 1 until December 31, 2022, 4.15pm until 9.30pm.

How much are tickets?

Light up trails will return to Cowdray

Peak adult (16 years and over) light trail entry between 4.15pm and 6.15pm: £22 (£25 on the day)

Peak child (two to 15 years old) light trail, entry between 4.15pm and 6.15pm: £15 (£18 on the day)

Peak family ticket light up trail, two adults and two child entry between 4.15pm and 6.15pm: £70 (£75 on the day)

Off-peak adult light trail, 6.30pm to 7.30pm: £20 (£22 on the day)

Off-peak child light trail, 6.30pm until 7.30pm: £12.50 (£15 on the day)

Off-peak family light trail, 6.30pm until 7.30pm: £65 (£72 on the day)

Santa’s Grotto child, 3pm until 7pm: £15

Santa’s Grotto adult, 3pm until 7pm: £7.50

Tickets for the grotto have to be pre-booked and cannot be bough on the day.

Is there a car park?

You are advised to book your parking in advance.

A temporary car park has been installed by the entrance, for advance bookings only. Access is via Cowdray Farm Shop Car Park. This is a privately managed car park offered at a price of £8 per car, for a maximum two hour stay. You can access our car park from 4:15pm. This is the closest car park to our event, and it is a five-minute walk to the start of the light trail.

Address Information

Cowdray Park Midhurst West Sussex GU29 0AJ

Disabled Parking

The closest Disabled parking is located at the Cowdray Farm Shop Car Park and is available to pre book and charged at £8 for a two hour stay. It is a five-minute walk to the start of the trail. Spaces are limited so please book early to secure your space.

North Street public car park is on north Street (GU29 9DW) It has 168 spaces including disabled car parking, is free for one hour, 60p for two hours before 6pm and free from 6pm. This is a 20- minute walk from the start of the trail.

Grange Road car park on Grange Road (GU29 9LT) has 303 spaces including disabled spots, is free for up to two hours and free between 6pm to 8am to 08:00hrs. It is a 30-minute walk to the start of the event.

Can I get public transport?

The nearest bus stop is situated next to North Street car park, take a short walk down the Causeway footpath to the ruins, cross over the bridge and turn left. Follow the path, past the rug by club, all the way up towards Cowdray farm shop. The polo fields are on your right, you will see the entrance at the top between the temporary car park and the farm shop picnic area. This is approximately a 20-minutewalk. Please check local bus services here

The nearest railway stations are Haslemere or Chichester, which are 15 and 25 minutes away. No railway stations are within walking distance. Taxis or further travel arrangements should be made to and from the venue if you plan to travel by train. Your taxi can drop you off by the Cowdray Farm Shop.

‍Can I pay by card or cash?

We have card payment facilities on site and some vendors take cash.

Are there any shopping facilities?

There are no gift shops but there will be novelty Light Up Trail merchandise.