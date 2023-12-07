Christmas Cheer at Bexhill Art Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a great turnout for the BAS Christmas Social at St Augustine’s Church Hall on Saturday. A spread of edible goodies was enjoyed by the Members whilst they browsed round the lovely array of paintings entered into the annual Members Competition.

There were six categories that Members were invited to vote for and the worthy winners were:

People/Portrait Janis Lenn

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Verrijden with her winning painting

Most Popular

Landscape Chris Verrijden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abstract Brigette Harper

Flowers/Still Life Sue Stacey

Animals Dee Reeves

Sea Scape Martin Sutton

Winners of all categories won a £10 prize.

From these winners, an Overall Winner was chosen, again by Member vote, and Chris Verrijden won with her beautiful, glowing landscape painting, the prize being a further £10.

This was followed by a Christmas quiz, with some tricky questions and some equally surprising answers. This was won by Jo Hendon who was rewarded for her achievement with a box of chocolates.

Ordinarily, BAS does not meet in January. However, there will be an extra meeting on Saturday 6th January – the intention being to chase the post-Christmas blues away! This will be a ‘practical meeting’, with members being able to chose from three options – a still life to be set up for them, or portraiture, or to bring a painting that they’ve started and never finished because they hate/are frustrated with it, to swap with someone else to carry on painting at the session instead! Could be interesting!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The location is, as usual, St Augustine’s Church Hall. Doors open 2pm. Meeting 2.30pm – 4.30pm.

Non-members are welcome to attend the meetings for a nominal charge. No experience is necessary. Do feel free to get in touch with us via our email [email protected]