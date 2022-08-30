Christmas countdown starts in Hailsham

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hailsham Town Council and project partners are in full swing with the planning and organisation of this year’s Christmas Market which takes place in the town centre on December 10.

There will be a range of stalls selling food and drink, Christmas gifts, candles, and confectionery.

The event will also feature Santa and his Sleigh, live music, and carol singing in Vicarage Field.

Hailsham Christmas Market (photo from HTC)

The Christmas Market will coincide with Hailsham Farmers’ Market, which will hold a special Christmas event at the Cattle Market site in Market Street.

The Town Council's festivities team will once again be organising a 'Find the Elf' competition and there will also be a 'Best Dressed Elf' contest.

Hailsham Parish Church will be hosting Wealden Brass Band's Christmas Concert at 2.30pm on the day.

Market traders can book a stall by calling 01323 841702 or emailing [email protected]

Councillor Nigel Coltman, vice-chairman of the town council's communities committee said: "It may only be summer still, but we’re already getting into the Christmas spirit here on the committee. We received encouraging feedback from both shoppers and stallholders in previous years and are looking forward to doing it all again this December and making the event an even bigger success.”

Deputy town clerk and business enterprise manager Mickey Caira said: "Our Christmas Market programme, combined with that provided by the Farmers’ Market, includes quality live entertainment and a range of activities which we hope will enthuse everyone - and help support local businesses during the festive period.

"Plus, we have decided to organise once again a 'Find The Elf' competition for children, as a means of generating an enthusiastic Christmas spirit within the town. Christmas is such a special time for children, and we hope they enjoy taking part in this fun activity.

"Tracking down the elves at the Hailsham Christmas Market event will be a fun way to engage the whole family and soak in the festive atmosphere. It will hopefully also give visitors another reason to explore the town centre and experience the wide range of quality independent shops and businesses we have here."