Christmas in Crawley starts on Friday 17 November with a series of events and entertainments which culminate with the Christmas Tree lights switch-on the following day.

Crawley Borough Council and the Town Centre Business Improvement District are collaborating to bring Santa, singers, silent disco, fire jugglers and the smallest mobile picture house entirely powered by solar energy to the Memorial Gardens and Queens Square.

Emergency Exit Arts’ 14-feet illuminated ‘Peace Poem’, created with conceptual artist and poet Robert Montgomery, will be on display. The artwork was designed for the 100th anniversary of the First World War armistice and will be taken on a short tour of the town later this week before its installation in the Memorial Gardens.

Full details of the Christmas in Crawley schedule for the artists, silent disco and activities can be found on the council and BID websites.

The Christmas Tree in Queens Square last year. Picture: Sussex World

The BID has invited Santa to switch on the Crawley Christmas lights in Queen’s Square. Light Up Crawley will run from 3-6pm on the Saturday.

Cabinet Member for Community Engagement and Culture, Councillor Sue Mullins, said: “Between the council and the Business Improvement District we have an excellent programme of entertainment to start the Christmas season in Crawley town centre.

“I hope to see huge numbers of people out for the two days enjoying themselves and supporting our town centre retailers.”

Wendy Bell, CEO of Crawley Town Centre BID, said: “We are excited to bring this packed weekend of entertainment to the town centre this year, with so much going on there will be something for all ages to enjoy. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the town to enjoy the festivities.”

Visit www.crawley.gov.uk/council-information/news-and-events/events and www.crawleytowncentrebid.co.uk/events for this and other events being put on in Crawley.