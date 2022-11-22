The Christmas Tree Festival at East Wittering will be held for the first time in three years due to the pandemic.

East Wittering Christmas in 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

St Anne’s Church will host the event on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3 from 10am until 4pm, and on Sunday, December 4 from 11.30am to 3pm.

An array of Christmas trees will adorn the church (previously as many as 50) decorated creatively to reflect local families, businesses, organizations and charities.

The East Wittering Village Hall will be the venue for the traditional Christmas Fair from 10am until 3pm on Saturday 3, entry 50p for adults and free for children. There will be tombolas with bottles and gifts and a festive hamper among the prizes. Stalls will be selling ‘White Elephant’ goods, good quality pre-loved items, crafts and home-made produce including cakes. Refreshments will be on offer throughout. This will be the ideal opportunity to make an early start to Christmas shopping from the wide range of goods on offer.