Club entries open for the return of Eastbourne’s Magnificent Motors 2024

Classic and vintage car clubs can now enter to display their vehicles at the 2024 Magnificent Motors in Eastbourne.

The motoring spectacular – with free admission to the public – returns to the Western Lawns on Eastbourne seafront over the Bank Holiday weekend from Saturday 4 to Sunday May 5 next year.

Established as one of the biggest free motoring shows on the south coast, Magnificent Motors hosts a unique selection of vintage and classic cars, commercial and military vehicles, motorbikes and more - with funfair attractions throughout the weekend.

Star cars range from turn of the century vintage heirlooms, classic coupés and revered retros to modern day high performance sports cars and a display of the latest electric cars from local dealers.

The site is open to the public from 10am and 5pm on both days and thousands of visitors attend the event.

Entries are now open until Sunday, January 7, 2024 for car clubs and other motoring organisations to enter.

Clubs can express their interest in displaying their members’ motors at the event by completing the online form available at www.visiteastbourne.com/magnificent-motors/enter-your-vehicle.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “Magnificent Motors is a firm favourite for residents and visitors who always enjoy this free exhibition of beautiful cars, motorbikes and more.