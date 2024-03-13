Cobnor Activities Centre Trust Offers 10% discount on Easter activities to expand participation
and live on Freeview channel 276
From sailing enthusiasts to those seeking multi-activity experiences or GCSE Easter Revision support, Cobnor Activities Centre Trust has something for everyone. Located amidst the serene landscapes of Chichester Harbour, West Sussex, the centre is renowned for its top-notch facilities and expert instructors.
Participants can choose from an array of activities including:
Sailing for Children:
- RYA Youth Stage 1
- RYA Youth Stage 3
- Sailing Week for Beginners
- Sailing Week for Improvers
Children’s Holiday Activities:
- Multi Activity Week
- Multi Activity 3 Day Course
GCSE Easter Revision
Adult Activities:
- RYA Adult Level 1
- RYA First Aid
- RYA Dinghy Instructor Course
- RYA Powerboat Level 2
- Weekend Paddling Sessions
Boat, Kayak, and Canoe Hires:
- Hire a Hawk
- Double Handed Kayak Hire
- Rafted Canoe Hire
To avail of the 10% discount, participants simply need to head to the Easter landing page on Cobnor Activities Centre Trust's website, choose their preferred activity, and enter the code “EasterEgg” at checkout.
This offer presents a wonderful opportunity for families, individuals, and groups to embrace the spirit of adventure this Easter while enjoying exclusive savings. Don't miss out on this chance to hop into springtime fun with Cobnor Activities Centre Trust!
For more information and to book your Easter activity, visit https://www.cobnor.com/EasterHolidayActivities
Media Contact: Darragh Morris | Marketing Co-ordinator | Cobnor Activities Centre Trust | 01243 572791 | [email protected]
About Cobnor Activities Centre Trust: Cobnor Activities Centre Trust is a leading provider of outdoor adventure activities nestled in the heart of Chichester Harbour, West Sussex. With a wide range of activities suitable for all ages and abilities, the centre aims to inspire and empower individuals to embrace the great outdoors.