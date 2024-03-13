Cobnor Activities Centre Trust Offers 10% discount on Easter activities to expand participation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From sailing enthusiasts to those seeking multi-activity experiences or GCSE Easter Revision support, Cobnor Activities Centre Trust has something for everyone. Located amidst the serene landscapes of Chichester Harbour, West Sussex, the centre is renowned for its top-notch facilities and expert instructors.

Participants can choose from an array of activities including:

Sailing for Children:

RYA Youth Stage 1

RYA Youth Stage 3

Sailing Week for Beginners

Sailing Week for Improvers

Children’s Holiday Activities:

Multi Activity Week

Multi Activity 3 Day Course

GCSE Easter Revision

Adult Activities:

RYA Adult Level 1

RYA First Aid

RYA Dinghy Instructor Course

RYA Powerboat Level 2

Weekend Paddling Sessions

Boat, Kayak, and Canoe Hires:

Hire a Hawk

Double Handed Kayak Hire

Rafted Canoe Hire

To avail of the 10% discount, participants simply need to head to the Easter landing page on Cobnor Activities Centre Trust's website, choose their preferred activity, and enter the code “EasterEgg” at checkout.

This offer presents a wonderful opportunity for families, individuals, and groups to embrace the spirit of adventure this Easter while enjoying exclusive savings. Don't miss out on this chance to hop into springtime fun with Cobnor Activities Centre Trust!

For more information and to book your Easter activity, visit https://www.cobnor.com/EasterHolidayActivities

Media Contact: Darragh Morris | Marketing Co-ordinator | Cobnor Activities Centre Trust | 01243 572791 | [email protected]

