Commonwealth War Graves Commission landing in Chichester Cathedral Green

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) will be bringing its War Graves Week to Chichester on May 27 from 10am to 2pm.

War Graves Week is an initiative aimed at encouraging people from the local community to come together and discover the World War heritage on their doorstep.

Local CWGC volunteers will be talking to Chichester residents keen to learn more about the remarkable stories of the men and women of the Commonwealth forces that died in the First and Second World Wars who are buried in their community.

More than 178 casualties from World War One and World War Two are buried at Chichester Cemetery and a further 117 in local villages.

Alongside the front-line armed forces, the CWGC will be celebrating the value those who served during the World Wars brought to key sectors such as healthcare, logistics, infrastructure and communications.

Chichester CWGC volunteer, Phil Stringer, said: “We’re delighted to bring CWGC’s War Graves Week to Chichester Cathedral Green.

"For us at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, remembrance and the sharing and caring for World War heritage is a daily duty. Behind every name on a war grave or memorial in Chichester is a human story waiting to be discovered and War Graves Week is the perfect opportunity to do just that.