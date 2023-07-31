Community welcome event on Sunday August 6 at Lewes Subud Centre

The Lewes Subud Centre is delighted to announce its relocation to the former Lewes New School building on the corner of Talbot and Pelham Terrace.

We are excited to be extending into larger premises where we plan to host a wide range of workshops, classes, and events for the benefit of the local community with the intention of cultivating an inclusive and harmonious space.

We are already hosting a variety of classes including aerial and floor yoga, acupuncture, Tai Chi and Qi Gong, as well as an adult and child education group and a toddler and parents’ singing group.

We plan to create a central landscaped garden in the near future for visitors to the premises to sit and enjoy.

Assembly Room in the Centre

When refurbishments to the premises are complete in the later part of 2023, we aim to host events throughout the year, possibly including talks, recitals, performances, art exhibitions, Christmas and summer markets.

With its versatile hireable areas, the Centre offers an ideal setting for business conferences and professional gatherings, providing an inspiring environment for productive meetings, workshops, and networking events.

To celebrate our new location we will be hosting an informal Open Day on Sunday August 6 from midday. The Centre warmly invites the local community to explore the facilities, share their ideas and hopes for the Centre.

