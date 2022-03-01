Company’s anniversary competition at Crufts

Arden Grange has been running a series of activities celebrating ‘25 Years of Trusted Nutrition’, including the prize draw which closes on the final day of the iconic dog show.

Arden Grange will once again be an official sponsor of Crufts and has exhibited at the show for many years.

Emma Stephens, director at Arden Grange, said: “Crufts is a very special place for us, it brings the industry and dog lovers together all under one roof and we couldn’t wish for a better place to mark our 25th year than at this beloved event,”

A Sussex-based pet food company is inviting visitors at Crufts 2022 (March 10-13) to enter its draw to win £25,000

Visitors will get a first look at the award-winning Sensitive Range for dogs, which now includes a special ‘Superfood Blend’, and the nutrition team will be on-hand to provide pet food consultations. Gill Raddings, founder of Stunt Dogs & Animals, has been a star attraction on the Arden Grange stand at Crufts for many years. Gill and her team of trainers will be joined by canine performers from the world of film and TV, including ‘Wiley’ (Afterlife), Barley (Poldark) and Daphne (The Witcher). To enter the draw to win £25,000, visit Ardengrange.com