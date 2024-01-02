Confused about care fees?
Claydon House care home is running a "free to attend "care fee financial planning, and wills and probate event on 17th January 2024 at 2pm
Join us for an afternoon of informative discussion around the cost of care and, wills and probate, Led by SOLLA accredited Barwells Wealth of Lewes. Hot beverages and cakes will also be on offer.
Spaces are limited and early registration is advised.
Email [email protected] to book your place.