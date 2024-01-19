Connaught Brass join Chichester Chamber Concerts series
and live on Freeview channel 276
They are Harry Plant, Joe Skypala - Trumpets, Annemarie Federle - Horn, Chris Brewster - Trombone, Stuart Beard - Tuba
Connaught Brass are making a name for themselves as a fresh talent in the chamber music world. They made their debuts at the Lucerne Festival and London’s Wigmore Hall, and won 1st Prize in the Inaugural Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition (2019). Recently, the quintet became Artists of the Tillett Trust, City Music Foundation and Kirckman Concert Society, and attended the prestigious Britten Pears Chamber Music Residency 2022. Recent seasons have seen the Connaught perform widely including tours of Switzerland, recitals at Societá Filarmonica Trento, St George’s Bristol, and The Great Birmingham Brass Fest. Their ever-growing repertoire spans 500 years from renaissance to contemporary works.
Programme: Mogens Andresen - Prelude & Reinlendere from 3 Norwegian Dances; Florence Price arr. Blair – Adoration; Bizet arr. Foster - Carmen in Thirteen-and-a-half Minutes; a collection of works curated by the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble.