Connaught Brass join Chichester Chamber Concerts series

Connaught Brass are making a name for themselves as a fresh talent in the chamber music world. They made their debuts at the Lucerne Festival and London’s Wigmore Hall, and won 1st Prize in the Inaugural Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition (2019). Recently, the quintet became Artists of the Tillett Trust, City Music Foundation and Kirckman Concert Society, and attended the prestigious Britten Pears Chamber Music Residency 2022. Recent seasons have seen the Connaught perform widely including tours of Switzerland, recitals at Societá Filarmonica Trento, St George’s Bristol, and The Great Birmingham Brass Fest. Their ever-growing repertoire spans 500 years from renaissance to contemporary works.