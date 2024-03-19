Continuum exhibition in Chichester

They are exhibiting at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary until March 31. Taking part will be Samantha English, Kas Williams, Lois Bellew, Moya Tosh, Tara Kennedy, Candy Matterson, Consuela Simpson, Rosie Baxter, Christine Johnson and Teresa Munn. Samantha English explains: “Brought together by studying as mature students at UCS Farnham this group of makers, who work in textiles, glass, metal, clay and more, have been drawn to Chichester and the Oxmarket Contemporary to showcase its work. It’s exciting and challenging to exhibit in new spaces, and the Oxmarket is such a beautiful place to do it. It is both contemporary and modern and we are all looking forward to seeing how our work looks and feels there when on display. With the question of what is art and what is craft often asked, the group respond by developing their own practice through innovative craftsmanship and expertise whilst continuing to explore that very boundary between the crafts and the arts. Continuum members not only work with a huge variety of materials, they also work within and explore a broad church of themes and research, with inspiration coming from exploration of colour, memory, sustainability and recycling, repetition and illusion, classical and contemporary poetry and exploration of relationships and landscape.”