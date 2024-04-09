Coronation Street star hits the stage in Brighton in Punchline by Andrew Kay

Coronation Street actor Brian Capron (contributed)

Show spokesman Tony Flood said: “Brian Capron’s career on stage and TV has seen him appear in the hit series Grange Hill, Where The Heart Is, EastEnders and playing the iconic role of serial killer Richard Hillman in Coronation Street.

“Punchline centres on the end of the day and the end of an era. Comedian Terry has arrived at the club where once he was the headline act but now is reduced to introducing exotic dancers and bands. In a career where the world of comedy was dominated by men, and racism and misogyny were the norm, Terry talks about his experiences working alongside some of the greats – Les Dawson, Tommy Cooper, Ken Dodd and Larry Grayson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He reflects on how his career never reached the heights that theirs did. As time moved on his style of comedy was rapidly eclipsed by the new alternative comedy scene.

“As Terry prepares to go on stage he talks about comedy, his life on the road and on stage. Gradually Terry reveals not only how his career has changed but also his private life in a tragic-comic tale of clubland life and domestic abuse.”