Cottesmore School offer free summer day camp for Ukrainian children

Camp Beaumont offer fully funded places to Ukrainian children at 40 camps across London and the Southeast

Cottesmore School, Pease Pottage, is a new camp venue for 2022 and will be offering daily camps, which run Monday to Friday.

The camps are packed with creative, sporting and adventure activities including archery, arts and crafts, tennis, superhero academy, aqua Olympics and more.

Each available place is for five days, and each child is eligible for up to two weeks at Camp Beaumont.

Camp Beaumont is partnering with Mail Force, the charity arm of the Daily Mail, to offer the fully funded places to any Ukrainian child aged 5-16 years at 40 camps across London and the Southeast.

Jof Gaughan, executive director, at Camp Beaumont, said: “Camp Beaumont offers a great environment for Ukrainian children in the UK, who’ve been through so much, to have fun this summer. These children have been forced to leave their homes and settle somewhere new without a clear understanding of what their future holds. Whatever we can do to help them grow in confidence and enjoy themselves is key. There are so many activities for children to enjoy ranging from outdoor sports to arts and crafts sessions – and they might even get to try Quidditch!”

To further support the children and their families, parents will also be given a Tesco voucher with a value of £5 per day, to buy lunch for the children during the days they are at camp.