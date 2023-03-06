Coultershaw Heritage Site in Petworth is gearing up for an exciting series of events in 2023.

Coultershaw Heritage Site in Petworth is gearing up for an exciting series of events in 2023.

Coultershaw Heritage Site's 2023 season begins on Easter Sunday, April 9, by commemorating the centenary of the fire that destroyed the old mill. Visitors are being welcomed to come and see the display in the Warehouse that tells the story of the blaze.

The whole site will be open from 11am to 4.30pm for the commemoration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday, April 13, the Heritage Site will be holding a Wind in the Willows Family Fun Day from 10.30am to 4pm

Most Popular

Visitors will able to enjoy a wide variety of different crafts and activities as well as Coultershaw’s famous water chute.

The Heritage Site will be open every Sunday from Easter to September and there will be much more exciting programmes of events and activities planned for the rest of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad