Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 hour ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
12 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
13 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
15 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain

Cowdray Gundog Challenge in support of air ambulance charity returns

The Cowdray Gundog Challenge in support of Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex will be returning at the end of April.

By Sam Pole
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:59 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT

The Gundog challenge is a team competition event where highly trained working dogs will be working with their experienced owners to complete a number of controlled challenges and demonstrations. Teams are coming from all over the country and Europe with some of the best gundog handlers in the world. Each team will be scored by five experienced judges throughout the day on their performance with trophies awarded at the end of the day.

Come and watch how these highly trained dogs and their owners work. Spectators are welcome, with a suggested ticket donation to charity of either £3, £5 or £10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cash and card will both be accepted on the day.

Most Popular
    The Cowdray Gundog Challenge in support of Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex will be returning at the end of April.
    The Cowdray Gundog Challenge in support of Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex will be returning at the end of April.
    The Cowdray Gundog Challenge in support of Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex will be returning at the end of April.

    There will also be a live auction on the day to raise money for Cowdray’s nominated charity for 2023 Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Guests are being invited to arrive at the par for 9am on April 29 as the event will begin at 9.30am.

    Trials will move from The Deer Park to Cowdray Ruins for a start of approximately 2pm.

    Public parking for this part of the day is available at North Street car park but do include charges.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Dogs on leads are welcome, however please note that during the trials shots will be used and any dogs sensitive to loud noises should not attend.

    All proceeds from this event will be donated to Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex.

    SpectatorsDogsEuropeNorth Street