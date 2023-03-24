The Cowdray Gundog Challenge in support of Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex will be returning at the end of April.

The Gundog challenge is a team competition event where highly trained working dogs will be working with their experienced owners to complete a number of controlled challenges and demonstrations. Teams are coming from all over the country and Europe with some of the best gundog handlers in the world. Each team will be scored by five experienced judges throughout the day on their performance with trophies awarded at the end of the day.

Come and watch how these highly trained dogs and their owners work. Spectators are welcome, with a suggested ticket donation to charity of either £3, £5 or £10.

Cash and card will both be accepted on the day.

There will also be a live auction on the day to raise money for Cowdray’s nominated charity for 2023 Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex.

Guests are being invited to arrive at the par for 9am on April 29 as the event will begin at 9.30am.

Trials will move from The Deer Park to Cowdray Ruins for a start of approximately 2pm.

Public parking for this part of the day is available at North Street car park but do include charges.

Dogs on leads are welcome, however please note that during the trials shots will be used and any dogs sensitive to loud noises should not attend.