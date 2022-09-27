The day will take place on Saturday, October 1 the aim is to raise awareness of the benefits of the fruit.

There will be a range of apple themed treats as well as a small press on site, meaning customers can press their own apples and take away the juice. Customers using the press are asked to make a small donation towards Easebourne Church Spire Fund.

Customers will be able to enjoy complimentary toffee apples as well as free samples of pork and apple sausages cooked by the Farm Shop team on a BBQ as well as treats by Cowdray’s pastry chefs including tarte tatin and apple turnovers.

Apple trees located near to the Farm Shop on the Cowdray Estate

Nick McDonald, Cowdray’s Estate land manager who has been involved in setting up the event, said: “We are excited to host ‘Apple Day’ this Saturday at Cowdray and hope that customers will bring their home-grown apples in and enjoy using the apple press. We have been harvesting our own apples across the Estate in anticipation of Apple Day.

“Apple Day was launched in 1990 by an association called Common Ground as a way of raising awareness in the provenance and traceability of food, which aligns perfectly with Cowdray’s values.

“Apples are a delicious and nutritious fruit which come in many different shapes, sizes and varieties. We are very much looking forward to celebrating this much-loved fruit which is grown in many gardens locally and are harvested at this time of year.”

It will take place at the Cowdray Farm Shop & Café between 10am and 4pm.

