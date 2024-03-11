Crawley and Eastbourne dates for Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesus Christ Superstar (contributed pic)

It plays The Hawth, Crawley from Monday to Saturday March 18-23; the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton from March 25-30 and Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre from April 15- 20.

Ian McIntosh (We Will Rock You, Follies, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical – Olivier nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical) will play Jesus; Shem Omari James (Dreamgirls UK tour) will play Judas and Hannah Richardson (Sting’s The Last Ship) plays Mary.

A spokesman said: “Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, this production was reimagined by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre where it originated and is helmed by director Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie.

“A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, Jesus Christ Superstar’s iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

“Jesus Christ Superstar has been reproduced regularly around the world in the years since its first appearance, with performances including a Broadway revival in 2012, an ITV competition TV show called Superstar that led to casting Ben Forster as Jesus in an arena tour of the show and a production at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre celebrating 45 years since the musical’s Broadway debut.

“Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

“This production of Jesus Christ Superstar won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017.”