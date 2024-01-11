Crawley author explores WWI aftermath
Karim, aged 59, said: “The book is set in the 1920s with reference to the aftermath of WWI which was the subject of my first two novels, after I had a published a biography of Amy Johnson
“The impetus for writing the book was that I wanted to write a novel about the aftermath of WWI, how those who through the age escaped the horror of the trenches and were determined to make their mark. Art seemed the right path for some of the characters to take.
“There are no sequels planned, however there maybe scope for some characters to appear in future novels as there are characters in this book who featured in The Rules of Engagement
“This will be my fourth published book, all with the Book Guild, for whom I retain enormous respect for publishing me when others within the industry wouldn’t. My first book was a biography of aviatrix Amy Johnson and I have since had two WWI-themed novels appear in 2019 and April 2022
“I have been writing since my late teens and have been submitting material consistently over the years. I have several other novels planned and my current work is a novel that spans the 1920s through to the end of WWII taking in Dunkirk and the battle of Montecassino.”
In A Season in Fitzrovia, it is 1922 and the aftermath of a horrific war hangs over a talented group of artists as they begin their freshman year at the Slade School of Fine Art.
“Artistic ambitions burn bright for Paul Crowley and Jack Trevelyan. The desire to be the greatest artists of their generation is urging them on, but not – they hope – at the cost of their friendship. For the group of talented artists around them, the struggle to establish themselves brings new challenges amid the din of the Roaring Twenties. Conscious of having been spared the horror of the trenches, they strive to make their mark and become the celebrated clique of their generation.”
Karim has worked in finance and accounting throughout his career. He reached the semi-finals on Mastermind in 2018-19.