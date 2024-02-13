Crawley: "The Queenz who dance like Britney and sing like Whitney"

Queenz (contributed pic)

A spokesman said: “Hold onto your wigs, hun! Queenz is coming to The Hawth once again following their West End debut, slaying countless five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and delivering two jaw-dropping tours. And honey, you better believe they're bringing their A-game on their biggest tour to date!”

Tickets priced £30 are available on 01293 553636 and hawth.co.uk. Suitable for ages 14+

“Selling out venues across the UK, this dazzling show delivers an unforgettable night of fun and fabulousness as the Queenz who dance like Britney and sing like Whitney take on only the biggest hits from the world’s most iconic divas, and their vocals are 100 per cent live. With a set list full of remixed and reimagined pop anthems, including Queen Of The Night, Born This Way, Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, as well as their hilarious musical mash-ups, this sequin-clad pop party is certain to have you feeling fierce and fabulous before you know it! Flying their rainbow-coloured flag high in the sky, this sassy supergroup consisting of five fabulous divas, Bella Du-Ball, Dior Montay, Candy Caned, Billie Eyelash and ZeZe Van Cartier not only serve up a night of sass and sing-alongs but also a huge dollop of heart as their message of love, equality and acceptance shines bright throughout their glittery performance.”

Show creator and producer David Griego said: “Queenz is that night out we all need once in a while! Not only will the cast have you gobsmacked with their incredible live vocals, but the electric atmosphere they create really will blow you away!”