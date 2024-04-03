Crawley youngsters look to the future with art installation

Best of Us installation & Helen Solly, County Mall Crawley (contributed pic)

The installation, led by youth and outreach project manager Angela Watkins for Creative County West Sussex and Chichester Festival Theatre, was created out of an identified need for students to reflect, celebrate and share their hopes and dreams for the future.

Angela said: “Last year we worked in a school where the students told us they didn’t feel they had much of a future. Working with the students and schools involved has been a joy and we hope will now be enjoyed by their families and the wider community and we feel shares their collective message of aspiration and community celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Best of Us champions identity, voice and is an opportunity for children and young people to come together and share a common voice. This collaboration involving students from Year 5 at Broadfield Primary Academy, arts leaders at Manor Green College and art, design & media studies students from Crawley College features a sculpture created by Helen Solly who then also worked with students creating self-portrait masks.”

Helen said: “All the children at Broadfield Primary were very creative and made individual masks representing their own identity and personality. Some were realistic and others imagined their future selves, adding beards, moustaches and earrings.

" The children really enjoyed being creative and were very supportive of one another.”

“The lovely original poetry from students at Manor Green College, which focused on expression and creativity with words was supported by freelance practitioner Luke Osborne and the short film created by students at Crawley College is a wonderful celebration of what community means to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The installation will run at County Mall, Crawley (adjacent to Primark) until April 15.