Crawley’s 2024 cycling programme kicks off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Crawley Borough Council’s Cabinet joined the Wheels for Wellbeing team which provides a range of adapted bikes for both adults and young people with disabilities.

Adult cycling sessions are weekly, plus nine sessions during school holidays for youngsters, at the purpose-built facility to give disabled participants a safe and enjoyable chance to exercise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are also free Sunday family bike rides beginning on April 28, run separately by Active Travel Crawley. They start with a gentle meander from the town centre to Ifield Mill using quieter roads and cycle paths across Tilgate and Broadfield parks. The second on May 12 is a tour of the town.

Most Popular

Councillors and participants at the Wheels for Wellbeing session on Friday.

Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, attended the Wheels for Wellbeing event on Friday.

He said: “I hope people take up the opportunities to join any of the cycling activities we lay on this year. They are intended to be inclusive so that anyone of any ability is able to take part and enjoy the cycling tracks and bicycle-friendly terrain across the borough.

“We have a strong sports and leisure offering for people with disabilities and anyone who doesn’t regularly take part in exercise through our walking, cycling and award-winning tennis programmes. It’s great to have seen the cycling programme resume today with Wheels for Wellbeing and so many participants on the adapted bikes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hugely popular Wheels for Wellbeing adult sessions run weekly throughout the spring and summer from 10am to 12pm; for more information on taking part email [email protected]. Sessions for ages eight to 18 run from 12.30pm to 2.30pm. The first are on April 5 and 12. Sessions are just £5, paid by cash on arrival.