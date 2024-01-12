Creative Crawley invites you to Give it a Go 2024
Louise Blackwell, creative director of Creative Crawley said: “A new season of performances, exhibitions, talks and workshops for three to 83-year-olds in Crawley will encourage residents to dip their toe in, try something new and be themselves.
“Welcoming both local and nationally-based creatives to the town with fun and accessible events for those who may not have seen anything like this before as well as those who have a career in the creative industries, the season covers bingo, podcasts and creative meet-ups alongside shows and an exhibition.
“Produced and curated by Creative Crawley in partnership with The Posh Club, Theatre Centre, Marlborough Productions and funded by Arts Council England, supported by Crawley Borough Council, the activity takes place online and in four other locations. Ticket prices range from free to a fiver.”
Coming up:
Broadfield Community Centre: Astrology Bingo by Figs in Wigs; a cosmic game show for astrology lovers, bingo wingers and their sceptic friends and the Crawley Creatives exhibition; a showcase of professional creatives in Crawley, West Sussex and Surrey and talks about how they got into their creative careers.
The Hawth, Furnace Green: Palaver Party by Fatt Projects; a performance party for children and their grown-ups too. Party, performance, dress up, crafting and disco.
Theatre Centre, West Green: Crawley Creatives meet-ups and workshops for local professional creatives; informal get-togethers for local creatives to share ideas and meet new people.
Online: Crawley Stories; a series of six podcast episodes made in collaboration with local teenagers and professional creatives.
In homes: Choreographer Gillie Kleiman is working with five Crawley residents to create a special performance called friend that takes place in each participant’s home for their friends and family.
Louise added: “In these challenging times we are planning to bring some affordable sparkle and light to the dark months at the beginning of 2024. The professional artists involved in this programme offer high-quality, out of the ordinary experiences and we hope the residents of Crawley and beyond will come and have a good time at these varied events.”
Dates:
Crawley Creatives Meet Up: Setting up and maintaining a festival with Anna Arthur from Croydonites, Thurs, Jan 18, 6pm-8pm, Theatre Centre, 1 Town Barn Road, West Green.
Astrology Bingo by Figs in Wigs in partnership with The Posh Club, Thurs, Jan 25, 7.30pm, Broadfield Community Centre, Broadfield Barton, Broadfield.
Crawley Creatives exhibition, Feb 7-9, 1pm-6pm, Broadfield Community Centre, Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, RH11 9BA.
Crawley Creatives Meet Up: Funding for independent creatives with Jamie Wyld from video club, Thurs, Feb 8, 6pm-8pm, Broadfield Community Centre, Broadfield Barton, Broadfield, RH11 9BA.
Crawley Creatives Meet Up: How to be an independent dance artist with Gillie Kleiman, Sat, March 9, Theatre Centre, 1 Town Barn Road, West Green.
“Creative Crawley exists to champion creative people and to create the best environment possible in Crawley for them to flourish. As a result of this we will develop the reputation of the town as a creative place beyond its boundaries.”