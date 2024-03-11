Cricket and jazz at Burgess Hill u3a

The Jazz Appreciation Group willbe entertained to an afternoon of ‘Trad’ jazz bySteve Davies and the Gentle Jazz Trio on Tuesday26 March, starting at 2.00pm.It’s at the usual venue, Burgess Hill Town FC in Maple Drive. Admission is £2.50 to include tea/coffee and biscuits. This event is open to all.

All are welcome to this fun activity! We all bat and bowl for equal times and use a soft ball and plastic bats. Under or over arm bowling is allowed and both women and men play. Running is not allowed, this is not the England Test team but fast or slow walking is permitted. We look forwarded to welcoming you, come along and have a go!