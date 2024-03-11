Cricket and jazz at Burgess Hill u3a

u3a are always innovative in their activities s shown by a couple of forthcoming events
By SUSAN MOODYContributor
Published 11th Mar 2024, 08:47 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 09:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Traditional Jazz Meeting

The Jazz Appreciation Group willbe entertained to an afternoon of ‘Trad’ jazz bySteve Davies and the Gentle Jazz Trio on Tuesday26 March, starting at 2.00pm.It’s at the usual venue, Burgess Hill Town FC in Maple Drive. Admission is £2.50 to include tea/coffee and biscuits. This event is open to all.

Walking Cricket - come have a go!

Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article
Most Popular

    All are welcome to this fun activity! We all bat and bowl for equal times and use a soft ball and plastic bats. Under or over arm bowling is allowed and both women and men play. Running is not allowed, this is not the England Test team but fast or slow walking is permitted. We look forwarded to welcoming you, come along and have a go!

    The next game is Friday 15 March, 11.00am to1.00pm at the Triangle. Contact Steve Furber,[email protected].

    Related topics:CricketBurgess Hill