NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Dads go free at The True Crime Museum in Hastings this Fathers Day

Make Dad an offer he can’t refuse! This Father’s Day, treat Dad to a truly unique experience at The True Crime Museum, Hastings.
By Laura GreenContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:05 BST
Dads go FREE!Dads go FREE!
Dads go FREE!

Discover historic cases with hundreds of exhibits, many straight from New Scotland Yard. Come face to face with real evidence produced in the court case against Reggie Kray, see Mexico’s cocaine King’s last stand, and the deathly bath of the UK’s most prolific hitman. Gangsters, detectives, hooligans and more!

Simply come for a visit to The True CRIME Museum on Father’s Day and bring Dad along too for free!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Terms & Conditions:One Dad FREE with each full paying Adult/Child TicketValid June 18 2023 only.

Related topics:HastingsMexico
Follow us