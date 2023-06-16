Dads go free to Minis at Michelham exhibition this Father’s Day

Michelham Priory is thrilled to announce a special treat for dads this Father's Day. On Sunday June 18, the renowned heritage site will host an exciting Mini car exhibition in partnership with Bexhill Mini Club, where fathers and grandfathers will enjoy free entry.

Some of the vehicles on display at the exhibition

Located near the picturesque town of Hailsham in East Sussex, Michelham Priory is known for its historical significance and breathtaking surroundings. This Father's Day, the venue will be transformed into a haven for car enthusiasts and Mini lovers alike, showcasing a captivating collection of these iconic British automobiles.

From the classic Mini Cooper to the cutting-edge modern interpretations, this showcase will highlight the profound impact these compact cars have had on the automotive industry over the years.

To make this Father's Day even more special, Michelham Priory is offering free admission to all dads and grandads attending the exhibition on June 18. It's a perfect opportunity for families to spend quality time together, exploring the exhibition, strolling through the picturesque gardens, and enjoying the serene ambiance of the historic site.

Tudor mansion at Michelham Priory

"We are excited to offer fathers a special treat this Father's Day with our Minis at Michelham exhibition," said Dan Cook, Property Manager at Michelham Priory. "It's a fantastic opportunity for families to come together, celebrate their dads, and immerse themselves in the rich history and beauty of the Mini cars."

In addition to the Minis exhibition, Michelham Priory offers a range of activities and attractions to keep visitors entertained.

Families can explore the medieval priory buildings, discover the Tudor Great Barn, take leisurely walks around the stunning gardens, and children can enjoy the outdoor adventure playground and dressing-up areas.

For those looking to make a day of it, The Bean Bike Cafe will be on-site, offering delicious sandwiches, pastries, cakes, ice creams and hot and cold drinks, as well as a gift shop offering a variety of souvenirs and locally sourced products. Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic too.

World War II Evacuee Bedroom

Minis at Michelham runs from 10.30am to 5pm on Sunday 18th June, with last admission at 4.30pm.

Admission costs £13 for adults, £12 for seniors, £6.50 for children aged 5 to 17. Under 5s go free and discounted family passes are available. Dads go free terms and conditions: This applies only when dads are accompanied with a child or children aged 5 to 17. Those with under 5s will need to pay the full adult admission.

To find out more, or pre-book your ticket for Minis at Michsussexpast.co.ukesussexpast.co.uklham, please visit www.sussexpast.co.uk/whats-on

More about Michelham PrioryOwned by Sussex Past, a trading name for The Sussex Archaeological Society, Michelham Priory boasts beautiful gardens and stunning views of the surrounding countryside, making it a perfect place for a leisurely stroll.

The medieval undercroft at Michelham Priory

The priory dates back to 1229 and sits in the middle of a medieval moated island.

There are seven acres of grounds to explore, featuring spring flowers, a vegetable plot and a physic garden, which contains herbs used for healing in the medieval period.

Visitors can explore 800 years of history on the site, with a focus on Tudors, Victorians and World War Two.

More about The Sussex Archaeological SocietyThe Sussex Archaeological Society was founded in 1846 and is the oldest organisation of its kind in the country. It is a registered charity that opens historic houses and gardens to the public, curates six fully accredited museums and undertakes and encourages research.

Seven acres of stunning gardens

The heritages sites it cares for under its Sussex Past brand include Lewes Castle & Museum, Fishbourne Roman Palace & Gardens, Anne of Cleves House Museum & Gardens, Michelham Priory House & Gardens, Marlipins Museum, the Priest House & Garden, and the Long Man of Wilmington.

Find out more at sussexpast.co.uk