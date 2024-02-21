Dance fitness fiesta in Shoreham for Friends of Sussex Hospices
A dance fitness fiesta is being held in Shoreham to raise money for the Friends of Sussex Hospices.
Organiser Jo Gibson, from Zumba with Jo, is bringing together a total of nine professional dance fitness instructors from across the UK and Sussex, collaborating on stage.
She said: "It’s a two-hour dance fitness party with wonderful Zumba, Bollywood, Zumba Gold and Broadway Boogie music and dance. No experience is required, as you go at your own pace."
Book at zumbawithjo.com/book-online and all proceeds will go to charity.