Dance premieres in Brighton this March

Sao Paulo Dance Company (credit Iari Davies)

Also this spring, the venue hosts Brazilian company Sao Paulo Dance’s first UK tour and a reimagining of classic ballet A Midsummer Night’s Dream from Ballet Theatre UK.

A spokesman said: “Far From The Norm, Botis Seva’s Hip Hop dance theatre company tell fearless, original stories that challenge audience perceptions of dance. They premiere their new production, Until We Sleep, at Brighton Dome on March 5. Until We Sleep follows one woman’s journey as she searches for faith while leading a wandering community through shifting passages of time. The undulating movements of Far From The Norm’s dancers blend effortlessly with an other-worldly soundtrack of percussion and guttural sound in a performance punctuated on stage by piercing light. Through this portrayal of the heaviness of hope and the burden of responsibility, Until We Sleep finds a softness that breathes life into existence.

“Charlotte Vincent’s Brighton-based Vincent Dance Theatre, renowned for making highly crafted, socially engaged performance work, on stage and on film, celebrate their 30th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, a brand-new live production, PLAY, premieres at Brighton Dome on March 14. Made and performed by four local young people and Vincent Dance Theatre collaborator Aurora Lubos, the piece traces an unreliable timeline through past works to reflect upon the upheaval of the past few years. It is a celebration of young people’s incredible resilience and imagination in the face of huge personal and societal change.

“Brazil’s São Paulo Dance Company is at the forefront of the South American contemporary dance scene. Artistic director Inês Bogéa, a dancer, film-maker and writer, has built a company of outstanding performers who match classic technique with Brazilian warmth and rhythm. They tour the UK for the first time with 22 dancers. Over the Easter weekend, Ballet Theatre UK brings the magical realm of A Midsummer Night’s Dream to life in their interpretation of Shakespeare’s tale. Stunning choreography set to the Mendelssohn score and breath-taking costumes will transport family audiences.”