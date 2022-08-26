Date announced for Petworth Christmas Market
Petworth Town Council have announced the date for the annual Petworth Christmas Market.
From 10am to 6.30pm, on Saturday December 3, Petworth Town Council will host the town's annual Christmas Market.
Plans are already underway for the event and traders and charities are booking in to the Christmas Market and a variety of entertainment will be available for all to enjoy.
If you run a business or are part of a Charity and you’d like to book a stall on the Christmas Market, email [email protected]