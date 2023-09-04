BREAKING
Date announced for popular soapbox race in Eastbourne

The date has been announced for the return of the popular soapbox in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:02 BST

The event returns on Sunday, September 24, following two previous iterations of the event, at Dukes Drive will see teams take to the course in their specially made soapboxes to race against each other along the seafront to the finish line at Helen Gardens.

Many businesses and organisations have signed up to take part in the event, which is free for spectators to enjoy

A spokesperson for Visit Eastbourne said: “2023 sees the return of the popular Seafront Soapbox Race after two successful years!

    The date has been announced for the return of the popular soapbox in Eastbourne.

    Participants are encouraged to build their own soapbox in order to race each other along the seafront. The race will take place on Dukes Drive and finish at Helen Gardens.

    Spectators are able to watch these wacky creations as they hilariously whizz around corners with the hope of staying in one piece by the time they reach the finish line! Cash prizes will be up for grabs for the fastest soap box and the wackiest creation.

    “You will be delighted to know this is a free to watch event and the day is sure to be a great spectacle.

    The course is just under 350 metres long and will contain various jumps, crazy bends and hay-bale chicanes, not to mention the wacky outfits and soapboxes on display.”

    Trophy presentations include wackiest soapbox creation and fastest soapbox – which will be presented after the end of the last race.

    The races start at 12pm.

