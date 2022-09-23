Date rearranged for Midhurst and Easebourne Jumble Trail

The date has been rearranged for the Midhurst and Easebourne Jumble Trail following its postponement.

Residents have been invited to host their own jumble sales outside their homes as part of the trail.

The Jumble Trail has been rescheduled to Sunday October 2 between 10am and 2pm.

An interactive map will be provided to help residents and visitors navigate the households involved.

The event is being hosted by Midhurst Town Council and Easebourne Parish Council.