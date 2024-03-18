Dates announced for popular 999 weekend in Eastbourne for 2024

The dates have been announced for the popular 999 Weekend in Eastbourne.
This year is the 37th consecutive year that this event has run on Western Lawns on Eastbourne’s seafront and will take place on the weekend of June 1 and June 2 with residents invited to the free emergency services spectacular.

The event is organised by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Eastbourne Borough Council, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Coastguard said: “Our famous 999 weekend will be going ahead on the 1st and 2nd of June 2024 and we are very excited.

    "This is a great event in Eastbourne and we are thoroughly looking forward to it. Perfect chance to speak to people who work within the emergency services, whether that’s finding out what we do, or even wanting to join one of the services.”

