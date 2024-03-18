Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year is the 37th consecutive year that this event has run on Western Lawns on Eastbourne’s seafront and will take place on the weekend of June 1 and June 2 with residents invited to the free emergency services spectacular.

The event is organised by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Eastbourne Borough Council, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Coastguard said: “Our famous 999 weekend will be going ahead on the 1st and 2nd of June 2024 and we are very excited.

