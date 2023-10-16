Dates have been announced for the return of the Eastbourne Christmas Market.

The Eastbourne Christmas Market will return to the town from December 7 to 10, offering a winter wonderland’s worth of experiences for residents to enjoy as well as multiple festive stalls.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Your Eastbourne BID said: “Get ready for a festive extravaganza at the Eastbourne Christmas Market.

"Join us from the 7th to the 10th of December in the Terminus Road pedestrian precinct. Explore a wonderland of festive stalls, brimming with unique gifts and holiday treats to make your Christmas shopping a breeze. From handcrafted ornaments to delightful stocking fillers, there's something for everyone.

The date has been announced for the return of the Eastbourne Christmas Market. Picture: Jon Rigby

"Experience the joys of live festive music and plenty of children's entertainment to stoke that festive spirit.