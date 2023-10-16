BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Dates announced for the 2023 Christmas Market in Eastbourne

Dates have been announced for the return of the Eastbourne Christmas Market.
By Sam Pole
Published 16th Oct 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 12:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Eastbourne Christmas Market will return to the town from December 7 to 10, offering a winter wonderland’s worth of experiences for residents to enjoy as well as multiple festive stalls.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Your Eastbourne BID said: “Get ready for a festive extravaganza at the Eastbourne Christmas Market.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Join us from the 7th to the 10th of December in the Terminus Road pedestrian precinct. Explore a wonderland of festive stalls, brimming with unique gifts and holiday treats to make your Christmas shopping a breeze. From handcrafted ornaments to delightful stocking fillers, there's something for everyone.

Most Popular
    The date has been announced for the return of the Eastbourne Christmas Market. Picture: Jon RigbyThe date has been announced for the return of the Eastbourne Christmas Market. Picture: Jon Rigby
    The date has been announced for the return of the Eastbourne Christmas Market. Picture: Jon Rigby

    "Experience the joys of live festive music and plenty of children's entertainment to stoke that festive spirit.

    "Mark your calendars and join us each day from 10am to 6pm for a jolly good time at the Eastbourne Christmas Market.”

    Related topics:Christmas Market