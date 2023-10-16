Dates announced for the 2023 Christmas Market in Eastbourne
The Eastbourne Christmas Market will return to the town from December 7 to 10, offering a winter wonderland’s worth of experiences for residents to enjoy as well as multiple festive stalls.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Your Eastbourne BID said: “Get ready for a festive extravaganza at the Eastbourne Christmas Market.
"Join us from the 7th to the 10th of December in the Terminus Road pedestrian precinct. Explore a wonderland of festive stalls, brimming with unique gifts and holiday treats to make your Christmas shopping a breeze. From handcrafted ornaments to delightful stocking fillers, there's something for everyone.
"Experience the joys of live festive music and plenty of children's entertainment to stoke that festive spirit.
"Mark your calendars and join us each day from 10am to 6pm for a jolly good time at the Eastbourne Christmas Market.”