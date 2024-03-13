David Walliams’ Awful Auntie heads to Horsham

Neal Foster as Aunt Alberta (contributed pic)

A spokesman said: “The bestselling children’s author David Walliams and the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company have teamed up for a brand-new production of the Awful Auntie. This is their latest collaboration in a series of shows which includes the Oliver Award-nominated Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy.

“When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, she has no idea her life is in danger! When Stella wakes up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell her what has happened. But not everything Alberta tells her turns out to be true and Stella quickly discovers she’s in for the fight of her life against her very own awful auntie!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Walliams said: “The BSC’s live shows of my books are always brilliant. I can’t wait for the fun to begin again – it’s going to be a hoot!”

Most Popular

David is one of Britain’s best-loved comedians. Little Britain, his creation with Matt Lucas, won numerous international awards including three BAFTAs, and played in over 100 countries. It was followed by one of the most watched comedies of all time, Come Fly With Me. David was a judge on Britain’s Got Talent for ten years and won numerous national TV awards for Best TV Judge. A best-selling children’s author, David began writing books in 2008. His books have been translated into 55 languages, selling over 53 million copies worldwide.