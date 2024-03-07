Design your own Elmer competition in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is visit ‘The Art House’ Facebook page to download a colouring form, or pop into ‘The Art House Cafe’ and collect a colouring form and let your little one’s creativity flow. Then return it, with your contact details on the back, to staff at The Art House by Sunday 15th April to be entered.

The generous first prize is a £50 voucher to spend in The Art House and there are two runners up prizes of £25 each which can be spent on food, drink or pottery painting or at any exciting event run by the creative cafe throughout the year.

Plus, any designs dropped into staff at The Art House by Sunday 15th April will receive a prize for participation. All entered designs will be judged by Stephen Holt from Eastbourne BID and staff from The Towner Gallery and the Art House and the winners will be contacted directly.

Elmer outside The Art House

The Art House Owner, Lucy Hancock said: “Elmer certainly has brightened up our town and we’re hoping to fill as much wall space in our cafe as we can with local children’s wonderful designs to add even more colour to our creative cafe.”