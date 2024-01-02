Devil's Dyke, legend and fact, explored at Southwick Society's next Heritage Talk

The long story of the Devil's Dyke, legend and fact, will be explored at the Southwick Society's next Heritage Talk, led by popular local historian Chris Horlock.

The talk will be held at Southwick Community Centre on Monday, January 8, at 7.30pm. There is an entry charge of £5, £3 for Southwick Society members.

Nigel Divers, secretary, said: "The Devil may or may not have tried to dig a mighty ditch through the Downs to try drown the wealden churches with seawater but there is certainly an Iron Age hillfort at the Dyke.

"In Victorian times, the Dyke became a popular local pleasure venue complete with pub and a range of amusements. A railway line was built specifically to carry the thousands of visitors the Dyke attracted. Later the Dyke played a part in the Great War and of course is a very popular visitor attraction."

Devil's Dyke views

The February talk will see Kevin Newman talking about the history of Worthing.