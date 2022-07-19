Dinosaurs come to Chichester city centre this summer with a Jurassic themed trail and family day

Dinosaurs will be taking over Chichester this summer with a brand new Dino Trail running across the city centre from July 25 to August 21 and a special Jurassic Chichester Dino Day on Saturday August 13 on the Cathedral Green.

Organised by Chichester BID, the interactive Dino Trail will be available on the LoyalFree App, which is completely free to download and features a range of trails, offers and city information.

The Dino Trail launches just in time for the school holidays giving families a fun and free activity to enjoy in the city centre. To take part, participants simply have to follow the trail using the LoyalFree App and scan the QR codes found in the windows of nine city businesses. Each business has donated an amazing prize including dino books, toys, cupcakes, jewellery, sunglasses and more. Everyone that completes the trail will be entered into a prize draw to win this ‘roarsome’ bumper prize.

To complement the trail, Chichester BID is also organising a special Dino Day on Saturday August 13 from 11am to 3pm on the Cathedral Green. Free to attend, families can expect to see a lifelike T-Rex and dino babies while an over the shoulder Spinosaurus will roam the area. A model Triceratops will be on the Green for family photos and selfies plus there will also be free dino face painting.

Helen Marshall, Chair and CEO of Chichester BID said: “We are very excited to be hosting these fun dinosaur activities over the summer to help entice people into the city. Chichester has so much to offer local and visiting families, from the family-friendly eateries and shops to top cultural attractions including The Novium Museum and Pallant House Gallery as well as the fantastic playground in Priory Park and waterside offering at the canal.