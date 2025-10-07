The Chocolate exhibition spans 5,000 years and three continents, with objects from around the world and opportunities to get involved with games that are fun for the whole family.

Holly Parsons, assistant museum manager, said: "Chocolate hasn’t always been a sweet treat – the ancient Aztecs mixed a drink of cocoa and blood to fire up their warriors, and the American army in the Second World War mixed flour and dry oatmeal in chocolate bars to discourage soldiers from snacking on them.

"Did you know the origins of chocolate? That roses used to bear resemblance to the flower? That modern milk chocolate contains more sugar than cocoa? This is a must-see exhibition for all those with a sweet tooth!

"We explore the fascinating history of our favourite food, with incredible objects. Themed talks will run alongside the exhibition, which runs until Saturday, December 20."

The museum, in the Samuel Wickens Centre in Broadmark Lane Car Park, is open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm. Visit www.rustingtonmuseum.org for more information, email [email protected] or call 01903 788478.

