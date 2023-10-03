Discover the delightful world of greyhounds at Haskins Garden Centre

BREAKING
Are you an animal lover with a soft spot for retired greyhounds? Do you dream of welcoming a four-legged friend into your life? If so, mark your calendars for a heart warming event that promises to be a day filled with canine companionship, delightful greenery, and plenty of refreshments. The Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust is coming to Haskins Garden Centre on October 7th, 2023, from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, and you won't want to miss it!
By Michael HarrodContributor
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:49 BST
Meet the Greyhounds

This event offers a unique opportunity to meet some of the greyhounds that have already been rehomed. These graceful and gentle creatures have found their forever homes and are thriving with their loving families. Come see firsthand how greyhounds adapt to their new lives and why they make such fantastic companions.

Explore Haskins

    While you're there, take some time to explore the lovely greenery and flowers at Haskins. Whether you're a gardening enthusiast or just love the sight of well-kept gardens, the garden centre provides an excellent backdrop for an enjoyable day out.

    Enjoy Refreshments

    Feeling a bit peckish or in need of a caffeine fix? Haskins Garden Centre has you covered! You can savour delicious refreshments and even enjoy a steaming cup of Costa Coffee. It's the perfect way to recharge while mingling with fellow dog lovers.

    Free Parking

    No need to worry about parking hassles! The Garden Centre offers free parking for all attendees, ensuring a stress-free arrival.

    Ask Questions

    Have questions about greyhounds, adoption, or pet care? The Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust team will be on hand to answer all your inquiries. Whether you're a seasoned dog owner or just considering adopting a furry friend, this is your chance to gather valuable information and insights.

    Whether you're considering adopting a greyhound, already own one, or simply want to spend a delightful day surrounded by the love of dogs and the beauty of nature, the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust event at Roundstone Garden Centre on October 7th, 2023, is the place to be.

    Come out and support the Retired Greyhound Trust, meet these wonderful dogs, explore the garden centre, enjoy refreshments, and have all your questions answered – a day filled with wagging tails, blooming gardens, and delightful conversations!

    Event Details:

    · Date: Saturday, 7th October

    · Time: 9:30am-5:30pm

    · Location: Roundstone Bypass, Angmering, West Sussex BN16 4BD

    See our website for rehoming information:

    http://brightonrgt.org.uk/

