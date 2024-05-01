DIY SOS star to visit Sussex event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

50 Years of Business

On Saturday 18th May Scandia-Hus will be opening their Sussex self build show centre to visitors as they commemorate 50 years of business.

Visiting will allow self-builders to discuss their project with Scandia's knowledgeable project managers as well as gather information, ideas, and personalised advice from the experienced team.

Tudor Inspired Show Home

DIY SOS Star to Attend

DIY SOS star Billy Byrne will be making a champagne toast to mark the occasion. DIY SOS is a popular BBC show that features Nick Knowles and the team recruiting friends, family and local trades to help transform the homes of families in need across the UK.

New Show Home

The event includes open access to all three of their timber frame show homes along with the opportunity to look around their new bungalow ‘The Lodge’ whilst it’s under construction with a grand opening and guided tours available in the afternoon.

Chalet Bungalow Show Home

“The Lodge” will be a 1,916 square foot, three-bedroom bungalow with a spacious open-plan kitchen / dining / living area, along with a snug, utility room and three en-suites. The L-shaped design is a contemporary style with a flat roof, externally finished in a mix of render, stone and timber cladding. The inclusion of multiple generously sized sliding doors will create the popular indoor/outdoor feel which will be enhanced by a covered outdoor living space.

There will also be a detached garage which will be utilised as an educational area with a focus on sustainability and renewable technology. Here Scandia will showcase different components of a timber frame build so self-builders will be able to view the structure of various elements including the internal walls, insulation, and underfloor heating systems. A dedicated space for renewable energy information, as well as resources relating to thermal performance, such as u-values and air testing results, will enable self-builders to make informed decisions when it comes to the energy efficiency and sustainability of their own homes.

Book your Place!