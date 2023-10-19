BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Dog Friendly Sussex: Eastbourne to host free fayre for four-legged friends

Man’s best friends and their owners are all invited to a brand-new dog fayre taking place in Eastbourne next month.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 19th Oct 2023, 07:30 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 07:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The first-ever Chatsworth Dog Fayre is set to take place on Sunday, November 5 from 1pm – 5pm.

The event, held at the Chatsworth Hotel on the seafront, hopes to raise the profile of Eastbourne as a dog-friendly destination.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is one of several projects funded by the VisitEastbourne Tourism Development Fund – a £15,000 pot to subsidise new initiatives, which help to increase footfall and visitor spend in the town.

Most Popular
    Man’s best friends and their owners are all invited to a brand-new dog fayre taking place in Eastbourne next month.Man’s best friends and their owners are all invited to a brand-new dog fayre taking place in Eastbourne next month.
    Man’s best friends and their owners are all invited to a brand-new dog fayre taking place in Eastbourne next month.

    The fayre will include pet portrait photograph sessions, pet first aid training, dog grooming demonstrations, doggy competitions, dog treats and a tombola, with dog food and pet fashion brands such as Butternut Box and Over Glam in attendance.

    Entry to the fayre is free to well behaved dogs and their owners.

    The event is part of a weekend programme of activities at the hotel, offering accommodation packages and dog walking tours via DogFriendly.co.uk – where dog owners can also vote for Eastbourne as the most dog friendly destination (vote closes October 31).

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    It takes place as a new Dog Friendly Guide is published, which will appear both online, at VisitEastbourne.com, and in print and distributed by the Friends of Eastbourne Seafront welcome team, Seafront Office and Eastbourne Visitor Centre.

    The guide is a directory of all things dog-friendly in Eastbourne and the surrounding areas.

    Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s lead member for tourism, leisure, accessibility and community safety, said: “This is going to be an amazing event for our four-legged friends and their owners, and will showcase what a really dog friendly destination Eastbourne is.

    “The VisitEastbourne Tourism Development Fund is all about partnership working and how by working together we can amplify our message to visitors and provide impactful results, highlighting the fantastic town that Eastbourne is and what it has to offer to wider audiences. I am delighted to see it working in action.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    In addition to dog-friendly projects, the Fund also supported the launch of A Taste of Victoria Place, which showcased the restaurant community in August, and will be supporting several other projects between now and December.

    Related topics:Dog Friendly Sussex