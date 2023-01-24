Walking your dog is a simple, free and easy way to get more active, lose weight and become healthier.

Across Sussex there are a number of places which are ideal for dog walking from Chanctonbury Ring in Steyning, Goring beach where dogs are allowed all year-round, Cuckemere Haven, East Sussex and Cowdray ruins in West Sussex.

But it is important that when you are walking your dog, be it on the beach or countryside, that you adhere to the rules in place to keep you, your pet and any surrounding wildlife safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kennel Club says dog walkers account for half of all visits to the UK’s outdoors, with many passionate about walking their pets in a safe and responsible way in forests, along coastlines, and through the countryside.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Downs National Park and National Trust has a number of places you can enjoy with your dog and some advice they offer so you can get the most out of your experience.

The South Downs is a sensitive landscape and there are certain things to watch out for so make sure you keep an eye out for notices which will help you plan your visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs are welcome everywhere on the South Downs. Please keep them under control and close to you at all times, making sure to stick to main paths, bridleways and tracks. Please use a lead when walking near livestock and wildlife, when close to cliff-edges and if asked to.

Here are some things you should be aware off when walking your dog on the South Downs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog walking has numerous benefits.

You will often see sheep or cattle grazing on the downs. These place an important role in maintaining the landscape but it is important to now put the animals under any stress from either you or your dog. Keep an eye out for notices as these will let you know if animals are in fields and if dogs need to be kept on leads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While many of us are aware of being mindful of livestock it is also important to look our for ground-nesting birds. Between March and July is a very critical time for them as they raise their young, this is why it is important to stick to main paths and tracks and not let your dog run off chasing sticks and balls.

Another thing to keep in mind during March is snakes. Adders emerge from hibernation and will strike out if they feel threatened. An adder bite can be fatal to dogs, so keep your dogs close by and away from taller vegetation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is paramount to keep control of your dog while out and about.

Seven Sisters cliff taken from South Hill Barn, Seaford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Trust advises: “Our definition of close or effective control is: Being able to recall your dogs in any situation at the first call. Being able to clearly see your dog at all times (not just knowing they have gone into the undergrowth or over the crest of the hill). In practice, this means keeping them on a footpath if the surrounding vegetation is too dense for your dog to be visible.

“Not allowing them to approach other visitors without their consent. Having a lead with you to use if you encounter livestock or wildlife, or if you are asked to use one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also has a Canine Code it hopes dog owners will follow:

Take the lead: help reduce the chance of your pup disturbing wildlife by keeping them on a lead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogs on short leads are welcome in the grounds surrounding moat at Bodiam Castle

Scoop that poop: bag it and bin it to keep your favourite places beautiful

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paws for thought: look out for information signs (and take extra care on cliff paths)

Be on the ball: not everyone loves dogs, so keep them close by

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Trust has also put together a list of top places dog walks in the county.It recommends Bodiam Castle where dogs on short leads are welcome in the grounds surrounding moat, but they aren't allowed in the castle. Dogs are welcome at Bateman's on a short lead in the gardens and wider estate, and in the garden at Sheffield Park.Other places include Birling Gap and Seven Sisters, Standen, Uppark, Nymans woodland nature reserve all year round and in the garden during the winter months, and dogs are welcome in Petworth Park all year round.

The Government recognises that dog ownership provides key health benefits by promoting active and healthy lifestyles, thus reducing the burden on the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are in need of refreshment while on a walk, luckily in Sussex there is a number of pubs in the county are dog friendly.

Many are listed on The Good Dog Guide, Dog Friendly, and Doggie Pubs. TripAdvisor is also a good place to see where is dog friendly with many reviewers commenting on how dog friendly places are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Downs National Park is also looking for dog walking ambassadors, these help encourage responsible dog walking on heathlands in the park. You will be given full training and receive ongoing support throughout your post as a dog ambassador. For more information, visit southdowns.gov.uk/take-the-lead/become-an-ambassador/ or nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/dog-friendly