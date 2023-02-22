Dogstival 2023: Here's all you need to know as popular dog festival returns

Dog-friendly festival ‘Dogstival’ returns this year. Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Dogstival will take place on June 3 – 4, offering a jam-packed weekend of activities that’ll be a hit with both dogs and dog-lovers alike.

There will be arena displays, heaps of ‘have a go’ activities with flyball, agility, the Barkour adventure playground and giant splash pools for dogs that love diving into water.

Owners will be able to get tips on how to keep dogs in peak condition at the Canine MOT Centre with fun games to test their speed and nose power.

Dogstival is back for 2023. Image by Anna Dankowska from Pixabay.

There will be great live music, bonkers street performers and a vintage funfair to keep us humans happy across the weekend.

Food plays a big part at Dogstival, with numerous stalls selling pizzas, burgers, pulled pork, Mexican tacos, salads and much more.

There will also be several stands selling beers, wines and locally produced New Forest cider (including the popular, dog friendly Muddy Paws Tavern) with the ever-popular pub quiz.

With more than 140 retailers to sniff around, Dogstival’s Summer of Love is the festival for dogs and dog-lovers!

Tickets cost £18 for adults, and £10 for children aged six to sixteen, and can be purchased online.

Dogstival takes place in the grounds of the Broadlands Estate in Romsey, New Forest, SO51 9ZD.

For anyone travelling from Sussex to attend the event, the Dogstival website has plenty of information on dog-friendly places to stay.