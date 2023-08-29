BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Donatello and the sculpture of the Renaissance - Arts Society Horsham lecture

The Arts Society Horsham is proud to present this fascinating lecture by the fabulous Jo Walton. The Capitol Theatre, Horsham on Wednesday 13 September 2023, from 10.45am to 12.00pm.
By Stephen SandhamContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:24 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 09:25 BST

Donatello may have been born in Florence over 600 years ago but his sculpture is so powerful that it speaks to us today. He was one of the pioneers of the Renaissance and helped to change the way people looked at the world.

Jo Walton has combined teaching and lecturing with a career in art bookselling. She has been a volunteer guide with both Tate Britain and Tate Modern and is now a freelance lecturer for The Arts Society and other distinguished organisations.

The lecture is free to Arts Society Horsham members or £8 for non-members. Tickets on the door.

More information

Related topics:TicketsTate Modern