Donatello and the sculpture of the Renaissance - Arts Society Horsham lecture
The Arts Society Horsham is proud to present this fascinating lecture by the fabulous Jo Walton. The Capitol Theatre, Horsham on Wednesday 13 September 2023, from 10.45am to 12.00pm.
Donatello may have been born in Florence over 600 years ago but his sculpture is so powerful that it speaks to us today. He was one of the pioneers of the Renaissance and helped to change the way people looked at the world.
Jo Walton has combined teaching and lecturing with a career in art bookselling. She has been a volunteer guide with both Tate Britain and Tate Modern and is now a freelance lecturer for The Arts Society and other distinguished organisations.
The lecture is free to Arts Society Horsham members or £8 for non-members. Tickets on the door.